Strong showers and thunderstorms moving in – Wednesday, September 15, 2021

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. -- On Tuesday evening, Ascent Consulting and Engineering took on a 22-pushup challenge to raise awareness for veterans' mental health. The firm joined the national effort to bring awareness to veterans struggling with depression or PTSD.

Members from the consulting firm, among them three veterans, took the challenge at the VA Park in Clarksburg. They were led by Don Cunanan, who completes the challenge every day and had done so for nearly 1,200 days.