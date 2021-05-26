Strong storms and showers fading Wednesday evening – May 26, 2021

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - If traveling abroad is in the plans this year, then travelers might want to stop by the Monongalia County Health Department's International Travel Clinic for health and safety tips.

MCHD Executive Director Dr. Lee Smith said the clinic is offering free advice on what vaccines people may need, how to manage jet lag, road safety, how to manage chronic illnesses and, essentially, anything a traveler would need to know abroad. All that is needed is an appointment.