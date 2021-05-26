Strong to severe storm chances Wednesday PM

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Entertainment
Washington DC News
Stories Of The Week
Top Stories
Amber Alert issued for a missing 3-year-old Fairmont girl
Upshur County Board of Education honors faculty
Video
Multiple people injured after single-vehicle rollover on I-79 in Marion County
Video
Super Flower Blood Moon dazzles night sky
Video
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Amber Alert issued for a missing 3-year-old Fairmont girl
Top Stories
Upshur County Board of Education honors faculty
Video
Multiple people injured after single-vehicle rollover on I-79 in Marion County
Video
Super Flower Blood Moon dazzles night sky
Video
Parkersburg Area Community Foundation awards grants to north central West Virginia non-profits
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 Severe Weather Special
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Weather Alerts
Sports
All Pets Puppy Picks
College Signings
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Highlights
High School Football Previews
High School Scores
High School Sports
Honda Athlete of the Week
Indy 500
JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Olympics
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
WV Black Bears
Youth Sports
Community
2021 Graduation Recognition
12 Things You Need To Know
Calendar
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Destination-WV
Half Off Hump Day
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Obituaries
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Weekend Outlook
West Virginia’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Zip Trip
Top Stories
Healthcare Hero: WVU Medicine Children’s Transport Team
Video
Warming up into May
Video
Healthcare Hero: Kevin Steurer
Video
Flooding Safety in the Mountain State
Video
Only on WBOY.com
Appalachian Grown
Contests
Auto Racing Contest 2021
Mother’s Day Photo Contest
Mountaineer Biggest Fan Contest
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Download Our Apps
FCC Public File
Meet the Team
WBOY Alumni
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Venn
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
Strong to severe storm chances Wednesday PM
Weather Video
Posted:
May 26, 2021 / 05:56 AM EDT
/
Updated:
May 26, 2021 / 05:56 AM EDT
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
Amber Alert issued for a missing 3-year-old Fairmont girl
Preacher at Morgantown church charged after allegedly setting up recording device in men’s bathroom
Multiple people injured after single-vehicle rollover on I-79 in Marion County
Video
Man charged after holding woman against her will at Preston County residence
Super Flower Blood Moon dazzles night sky
Video
Can my employer ask if I have received the COVID-19 vaccine? What you need to know
1 person dead following motorcycle accident on I-79 in Monongalia County
Video
West Virginia leaders seek answers to population decline
Video
WVU researcher seeks participants for CBD oil driving study
UPDATE: West Virginia DNR releases name of man who drowned in Tygart Lake
Video