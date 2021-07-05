Summer weather sparks midweek shower and storms – July 5, 2021

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - WVU Medicine said the 4th of July Weekend is of concern because of an increased number of accidents, and this year wasn't any different.

"We always see an increase in traumas each year," Alison Wilson, MD, WVU Medicine Critical Care, and Trauma Institute Chair and Division Chief said. "There has been a national trend of record high trauma numbers over the last three months. We think it has to do with people being out more this year because of last year's lockdowns."