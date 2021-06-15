Sun and clouds Tuesday with cooler temps, PM rain chance

THURMOND, W.Va. (WVNS) -- The body of a man who drowned in the New River on Saturday, June 12, 2021 has been identified.

The victim has been identified as Rudolpho "Rudy" Cerda, a 25-year old man from Beckley. A joint search effort had been going on since Saturday afternoon. Crews were able to find his body around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, June 14.