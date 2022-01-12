Sunny & Seasonable – January 12, 2022

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. - Since the new year, north central West Virginia has seen more than a few days with snow falling from the sky. Most notably, this past week a storm dropped anywhere from 6 inches to just over a foot of snow in some areas. This weekend it appears that we will once more be threatened with a storm. How it will exactly affect our area has yet to be determined.

Early on this week, the potential for a significant storm Sunday was noted by many models. However, since then there have been challenges in determining what this storm exactly will do. There are a few scenarios that could still happen once this hits.