Temps gradually warm into the weekend and next week

ELKINS, W.Va. - Following the arrest of an Elkins man earlier this week on charges that he sexually abused and assaulted foster children in his care, his live-in partner is now also facing charges.

The arrest of Rosemary McClearen, 37, of Elkins, also stems from a February incident when the Elkins Police Department was called to a store for a report of a young girl asking customers to buy her food.