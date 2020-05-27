TS Bertha bringing in heavy rain overnight

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Politics
Education
Health
Boil Water Advisory
Road Closures
Road Patrol
Restaurant Road Trip
Monongalia and Preston
West Virginia
Washington DC Bureau
National
Stories Of The Week
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
NCWV Restaurants Open During COVID-19
Top Stories
Buildings in Bluefield, WV evacuated following an underground explosion
Walt Disney World to reopen its Florida theme parks starting July 11
Vehicle accident on Grafton Road in Morgantown causes 1 death
Reports: Shea Campbell enters transfer portal as grad transfer
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Vehicle accident on Grafton Road in Morgantown causes 1 death
Top Stories
DHHR confirms 13 new cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia in Wednesday morning report
Coronavirus in north central West Virginia: a running total
West Virginia reports more than 80 virus cases at prison
Hovatter’s Zoo kicks off 28th season after pandemic delays opening
Video
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Sports
West Virginia Illustrated
High School Sports
High School Scores
High School Football Previews
High School Football Highlights
Glenville State College Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
All Pets Puppy Picks
Honda Athlete of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
College Signings
Black and Gold Today
WV Black Bears
Japan 2020
Community
Open for Business
Calendar
Weekend Outlook
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Half Off Hump Day
Obituaries
12 Things You Need To Know
Black History Month
West Virginia Working Women
Senior West Virginians
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
2019-2020 Graduation Recognition
Top Stories
Fairmont Farmers Market is back for the summer
New axe throwing shop opens in Morgantown Mall
Video
Only on WBOY.com
Zip Trip
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
Traffic
Active Contests
Mother’s Day Photo Contest 2020
Auto Racing Challenge 2020
Contest Winners
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Download Apps
WBOY Alumni
Contact Us
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Open for Business form
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
TS Bertha bringing in heavy rain overnight
Weather Video
Posted:
May 27, 2020 / 12:19 PM EDT
/
Updated:
May 27, 2020 / 12:19 PM EDT
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
Vehicle accident on Grafton Road in Morgantown causes 1 death
WATCH LIVE: Governor Justice schedules Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing for 10:30 a.m.
Video
Randolph County mail carrier charged with voter fraud; stated he did it ‘as a joke’
UPDATE: DHHR announces 57 new COVID-19 cases, confirms death of Preston County man in evening report
DHHR confirms 13 new cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia in Wednesday morning report
Hovatter’s Zoo kicks off 28th season after pandemic delays opening
Video
Trump threatens to regulate or close social media after Twitter fact-checks him
WV Gov. Justice details outbreak at Huttonsville Correctional Center during Tuesday’s COVID-19 briefing
Video
2 people charged in Buckhannon after police find infant near overdosing woman
Man charged for allegedly kidnapping Huntington woman and taking her to Webster County, troopers say