Warm and comfortable Friday – September 20, 2019

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Clarksburg
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Politics
Education
Health
Boil Water Advisory
Road Closures
Road Patrol
Restaurant Road Trip
Monongalia and Preston
West Virginia
Washington DC Bureau
National
Stories Of The Week
Top Stories
Officials are searching for the driver involved in a school bus accident in Preston County
Top Stories
WVWC ranked in three categories in national publication
State Superintendent Steve Pain addresses future educators at WVU
Bridgeport Library hosts after hours program for local teens
12 News WEEKEND OUTLOOK September 20-22
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
WVWC ranked in three categories in national publication
Top Stories
State Superintendent Steve Pain addresses future educators at WVU
Bridgeport Library hosts after hours program for local teens
12 News WEEKEND OUTLOOK September 20-22
ROAD PATROL: Sunset Beach Road and Morgan Hill Road
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Sports
West Virginia Illustrated
High School Sports
High School Scores
High School Football Previews
High School Football Highlights
Glenville State College Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
All Pets Puppy Picks
Honda Athlete of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
College Signings
Black and Gold Today
WV Black Bears
The Big Game
Community
Calendar
Weekend Outlook
Roaming West Virginia
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
2019 Back to School
Half Off Hump Day
Obituaries
12 Things You Need To Know
Hispanic Heritage Month
West Virginia Working Women
Senior West Virginians
Top Stories
Roaming West Virginia: Parkersburg
Top Stories
Snowbird visits Coalton Elementary School
Roaming West Virginia: Harpers Ferry
Restaurant Road Trip: Gaines Diner
Only on WBOY.com
Zip Trip
Traffic
Contests
Mel Robbins Show Contest
WBOY Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
Watch
TV Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Download Apps
WBOY Alumni
Contact Us
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Search
Search
Search
Warm and comfortable Friday – September 20, 2019
Weather Video
Posted:
Sep 20, 2019 / 07:12 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 20, 2019 / 07:12 AM EDT
Meteorologist Scott Sincoff has the latest forecast.
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
Antero idles $300 million Clearwater facility
Rivesville man charged with child neglect after allegedly overdosing in his home with children present
UPDATE: Clarksburg Police arrest man after fire at Parsons Hotel
UPDATE: Troopers release names of victims in 5-vehicle accident in Barbour Co.
Marion County BOE Superintendent addresses rumors of teacher firing
Jevon Carter, mom Cynthia, start fundraiser to benefit Alex Miller’s family: “We’re just doing what Mountaineers do”
2 picked up on drug charges after troopers receive larceny call from Weston Walmart
(1) Polar Bears dominate (2) Bridgeport in Thursday night showdown
Another veteran named as potential victim in suspicious death investigation at Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center
ROAD PATROL: Sunset Beach Road and Morgan Hill Road