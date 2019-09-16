Skip to content
Warm and sunny with an isolated shower chance – September 16, 2019
Weather Video
Posted:
Sep 16, 2019 / 07:08 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 16, 2019 / 07:08 AM EDT
Meteorologist Scott Sincoff has the latest forecast.
