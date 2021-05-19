Warm conditions Wednesday

FAIRMONT, W.Va. - Marion County Rescue Squad held a dinner and award ceremony to honor two individuals Tuesday who have made what they call "outstanding contributions" during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tina Shaw, President of the Marion County Chamber of Commerce, and Lloyd White, the administrator for the Marion County Health Department were honored for their efforts and contributions to helping within the health care field. Shaw was instrumental setting up meeting to keep a hospital in the county while White was on the forefront of the COVID-19 outbreak giving vaccines.