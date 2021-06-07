Warm, humid, rain chances all work week

PHILIPPI, W.Va. - The annual Blue & Gray Reunion is back. On Sunday, volunteers got to reenact the first land battle of the Civil War. Organizers said that this year they scaled down the events because they only had two months to plan instead of their usual year.

Volunteer Chad Benson said everyone is excited to be back. He portrays surgeon Major James S. Robinson. Robinson was a Civil War surgeon who performed a successful amputation on James Hanger. Hanger was the man who made the first prosthetic leg. Benson got to perform his speech for Hanger's ancestors who came to the event this year.