Warm & nice for moon Wednesday, storm chance Thursday – October 20, 2021

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
42°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Entertainment
Stories Of The Week
Washington DC News
WV’s COVID Crisis: Inside the ICU
Top Stories
Daily Mountaineer Minute 10.20.21 Morning
Video
Byrd blanks Cougars in Sectional quarterfinal
Video
Maryland nuclear engineer and his wife indicted in Elkins on national security charges
Morgantown City Council takes final step towards ban on conversion therapy
Video
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Morgantown City Council takes final step towards ban on conversion therapy
Video
Top Stories
DOH officials draft terms and conditions for new bridge project, agreement awaits CSX approval
Video
Mon Power completes several projects to reduce service interruptions
Video
COVID-19 outbreak in middle school, nearly 100 students in quarantine
Video
NC man indicted for robbing Randolph County bank twice, faces bank robbery charges in 2 other states
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 Severe Weather Special
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Weather Alerts
Sports
All Pets Puppy Picks
College Signings
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Highlights
High School Football Previews
High School Scores
High School Sports
Athlete of the Week
The Big Game
Indy 500
Salem University Catch of the Week
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Olympics
China 2022
Olympic Medal Count
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
WV Black Bears
Youth Sports
Community
North Central WV Trick-or-Treat Times
2021 Graduation Recognition
12 Things You Need To Know
Calendar
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Clear the Shelters
Destination-WV
Half Off Hump Day
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Obituaries
Veterans Voices
Weekend Outlook
West Virginia’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
BestReviews
Zip Trip
Pledge of Allegiance
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Only on WBOY.com
Appalachian Grown
Paranormal W.Va.
Lists and Rankings
Contests
ProFootball Contest 2021
Auto Racing Contest 2021
Win Free Groceries for a Year
Biggest Mountaineer Fan
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Download Our Apps
FCC Public File
Meet the Team
Regional News Partners
WBOY Alumni
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
Warm & nice for moon Wednesday, storm chance Thursday – October 20, 2021
Weather Video
Posted:
Oct 20, 2021 / 07:00 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 20, 2021 / 07:00 AM EDT
Chief Meteorologist Scott Sincoff has the latest forecast.
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
Routine traffic stop in Shinnston turns into viral YouTube video and Fairmont man’s arrest
3 individuals charged after 8-year-old says man sleeping in his room ‘smoked methamphetamine in front of him’
NEW INFO: Detroit man charged in murder of MD man in Preston County, 3 others arrested, more arrests expected
Woman charged after troopers find marijuana during search of vehicle in Randolph County
Maryland nuclear engineer and his wife indicted in Elkins on national security charges
UPDATE: Names released in Doddridge County accident that killed 4 people
Morgantown roadwork to cause traffic delays near WVU
Main Street Clarksburg building torn down
Video
Quick Hits: Brown on “productive” open week, Greene’s role vs. TCU and the ground game
Video
NC man indicted for robbing Randolph County bank twice, faces bank robbery charges in 2 other states
Video