Warm start to February – February 1, 2022

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
36°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Entertainment
Stories Of The Week
Washington DC News
WV’s COVID Crisis: Inside the ICU
WV Outdoors
Top Stories
Groundhog Day 2022: Here’s how to watch from home
Video
Middle school adapting for in-person amid heating issues
Video
WV Supreme Court denies Barbour County man’s 6th appeal in 1978 murder case
Main Street Fairmont Executive Director steps down
Video
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Middle school adapting for in-person amid heating issues
Video
Top Stories
WV Supreme Court denies Barbour County man’s 6th appeal in 1978 murder case
Main Street Fairmont Executive Director steps down
Video
Clarkburg VA hospital new entrance open to public
Video
New details: Lewis Co. teacher charged with touching students
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Snowbird School Closings
China 2022 Olympics Weather
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
StormTracker 12 Winter Weather Special
StormTracker 12 Severe Weather Special
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Weather Alerts
Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
All Pets Puppy Picks
College Signings
High School Football Highlights
High School Football Previews
High School Sports
High School Scores
Athlete of the Week
The Big Game
Salem University Catch of the Week
China 2022
Olympic Medal Count
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
Youth Sports
Community
BestReviews
12 Things You Need To Know
Calendar
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Clear the Shelters
Destination-WV
Half Off Hump Day
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Obituaries
Weekend Outlook
West Virginia’s Remarkable Women for 2022
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Pledge of Allegiance
PR Newswire Press Releases
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
A Salute to Our Troops Photos
Top Stories
SLIDESHOW: Snowy scenes in north-central West Virginia
Gallery
Only on WBOY.com
Appalachian Grown
Paranormal W.Va.
Lists and Rankings
Contests
Miley Legal Group Big Game TV Giveaway
Remarkable Women Contest 2022
ProFootball Contest 2021
Biggest Mountaineer Fan
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Newsletter Sign-Ups
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Download Our Apps
FCC Public File
Meet the Team
Regional News Partners
WBOY Alumni
About BestReviews
Watch
ABC/NBC Children’s Programming
Video Center
TV Schedule
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
Warm start to February – February 1, 2022
Weather Video
Posted:
Feb 1, 2022 / 06:13 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 1, 2022 / 06:13 PM EST
Close
You have been added to StormTracker 12 Daily Forecast Newsletter
Subscribe Now
StormTracker 12 Daily Forecast
Sign Up
Chief Meteorologist Scott Sincoff has the latest forecast.
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
Police arrest man after high-speed chase
New details: Lewis Co. teacher charged with touching students
StormTracker 12 Weather Forecast
Video
How long are you contagious with omicron?
Quick Hits: Bob Huggins gives update on Taz Sherman, reacts to loss at Baylor
Video
WV Supreme Court denies Barbour County man’s 6th appeal in 1978 murder case
Middle school adapting for in-person amid heating issues
Video
Clarksburg Hobby Lobby appears closer to reality
Video
Family of WV marine killed in NC accident upset by American Airlines treatment, AA responds
Video
Taylor County shooting deemed ‘negligent’ in nature
Video