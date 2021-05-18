Warm week ahead – May 18, 2021

FAIRMONT, W.Va. - Summer fun is coming to Tygart Lake. A ribbon cutting for the grand opening of Adventure Lake was held, with officials from the park and the governor’s office, on Tuesday.

“We’ve been working on this park for about four years,” said Stephen McDaniel, Director of West Virginia Natural Resources. “We’ve remodeled the cabins, we're in the process of remodeling the lodge, we’ve remodeled the entire dining room, put a new marina in, a million and a half dollars into the marina. But we need more recreational opportunities. We’ve got plenty of boats up here, but there's not a lot of extra things especially for the kids to do, so we started thinking about reopening the old beach.”