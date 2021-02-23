Skip to content
Warmer and windy with showers moving in – February 23, 2021
Feb 23, 2021 / 06:25 PM EST
Feb 23, 2021 / 06:25 PM EST
Chief Meteorologist Scott Sincoff has the latest.
School board votes to send students back to in-person instruction by March 3
WV bill would forbid sexuality displays in public schools
Video
WVU at Baylor cancelled as Big 12 announces more schedule changes
UPDATE: Preston County Sheriff’s Department releases more details in death of ‘Buckie’ Barlow
Morgantown girls basketball sidelined due to positive COVID-19 case
Randolph County grand jury releases February 2021 indictments
Walmart raising pay for 425K employees starting March 13
Hatfield-McCoy Trail System breaks record on permit sales
Woman charged after K9 units alert to presence of narcotics in a vehicle during a traffic stop in Clarksburg
WVU Medicine Children’s seeks kids art of WV beauty to decorate new hospital