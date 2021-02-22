Warmer & windy with spits of precip – February 22, 2021

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
Color-coded School Map
Back to School
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Veterans Voices
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Boil Water Advisory
Entertainment
Washington DC News
Stories Of The Week
Top Stories
Gov. Justice orders U.S. and state flags flown at half-staff to honor lives lost to COVID-19
UPDATE: Forbes lists WVU Health System among ‘America’s Best Large Employers’ for 2021
Video
Black History Month: EbO’s LLC
Video
Virginia set to become first Southern state to abolish the death penalty
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Gov. Justice orders U.S. and state flags flown at half-staff to honor lives lost to COVID-19
Top Stories
UPDATE: Forbes lists WVU Health System among ‘America’s Best Large Employers’ for 2021
Video
Black History Month: EbO’s LLC
Video
Gov. Jim Justice holds virtual town hall to discuss the proposed repeal of personal income tax
Video
Harrison Co. Schools to ‘welcome all students back’ starting March 1
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
StormTracker 12 Winter Weather Special
Sports
All Pets Puppy Picks
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Black and Gold Today
College Signings
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Highlights
High School Football Previews
High School Sports
Honda Athlete of the Week
JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
Youth Sports
WV Black Bears
High School Scores
Olympics
Community
12 Things You Need To Know
Black History Month
Calendar
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Destination-WV
Half Off Hump Day
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Obituaries
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Weekend Outlook
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
WVU Medicine Children’s Month of Miracles
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Zip Trip
Top Stories
Snow brings joy to our furry friends
Video
Only on WBOY.com
Appalachian Grown
Contests
Auto Racing Contest 2021
Smile Defenders Coloring Contest
Mountaineer Biggest Fan Contest
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Download Our Apps
FCC Public File
Meet the Team
WBOY Alumni
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Venn
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
Warmer & windy with spits of precip – February 22, 2021
Weather Video
Posted:
Feb 22, 2021 / 06:23 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 22, 2021 / 06:23 PM EST
Chief Meteorologist Scott Sincoff has the latest forecast.
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
Ohio woman charged with child neglect after she told her son to walk home following an argument at an Emily Drive store in Clarksburg
Fairmont man charged after deputies find him with drugs inside a residence from which he allegedly stole human remains
Woman charged after K9 units alert to presence of narcotics in a vehicle during a traffic stop in Clarksburg
Man charged after troopers find drugs and a firearm on his person during a traffic stop in Preston County
Gov. Justice encourages residents to register for coronavirus vaccine, announces virtual town hall to discuss proposal to repeal state income tax
Video
2 people charged in Clarksburg after traffic stop leads to officers finding drugs in a vehicle
Wife of drug kingpin ‘El Chapo’ arrested on US drug charges
WVU Medicine Children’s seeks kids art of WV beauty to decorate new hospital
WV DHHR confirms 238 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths on Monday
Gov. Jim Justice holds virtual town hall to discuss the proposed repeal of personal income tax
Video