Warmth continues

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Entertainment
Washington DC News
Stories Of The Week
Top Stories
2 people dead in Doddridge County collision
WATCH LIVE: WV Gov. Justice schedules Thursday COVID-19 briefing for 1 p.m.
Live
Man dies following tree-cutting incident in Webster County
Nervous retail and grocery workers struggle to adjust to new mask policies
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
2 people dead in Doddridge County collision
Top Stories
Man dies following tree-cutting incident in Webster County
Coronavirus in north central West Virginia: a running total
WV DHHR confirms 301 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths on Thursday
Clarksburg Visitors’ Bureau to host ‘Come Home to Clarksburg’ event featuring Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.
Video
Weather
StormTracker 12 Severe Weather Special
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Sports
All Pets Puppy Picks
College Signings
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Highlights
High School Football Previews
High School Scores
High School Sports
Honda Athlete of the Week
Indy 500
JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Olympics
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
WV Black Bears
Youth Sports
Community
West Virginia’s Remarkable Women for 2021
12 Things You Need To Know
Calendar
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
2021 Graduation Recognition
Half Off Hump Day
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Obituaries
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Weekend Outlook
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
WVU Kids Art
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Zip Trip
Top Stories
Healthcare Hero: WVU Medicine Children’s Transport Team
Video
Warming up into May
Video
Healthcare Hero: Kevin Steurer
Video
Flooding Safety in the Mountain State
Video
Only on WBOY.com
Appalachian Grown
Contests
Auto Racing Contest 2021
Mother’s Day Photo Contest
Mountaineer Biggest Fan Contest
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Download Our Apps
FCC Public File
Meet the Team
WBOY Alumni
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Venn
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
Warmth continues
Weather Video
Posted:
May 20, 2021 / 12:21 PM EDT
/
Updated:
May 20, 2021 / 12:21 PM EDT
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
2 people dead in Doddridge County collision
Can my employer ask if I have received the COVID-19 vaccine? What you need to know
Bonus offered for early registration of medical cannabis patient cards in West Virginia
Man dies following tree-cutting incident in Webster County
WATCH LIVE: WV Gov. Justice schedules Thursday COVID-19 briefing for 1 p.m.
Live
Harrison County man accused of caring for children with drug items in the home
WV DHHR confirms 301 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths on Thursday
Girl purposely got blue slime on would-be kidnapper’s arms
Morgantown Police union sues city after city council approves Police Review Board
Nervous retail and grocery workers struggle to adjust to new mask policies