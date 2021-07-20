Weak cold front Wednesday, few rain chances (but low)

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Entertainment
Washington DC News
Stories Of The Week
Top Stories
Tub of puppies thrown from Oklahoma bridge; 7 survive
Video
Don’t clean your teeth with Mr. Clean Magic Erasers, dentist warns
Video
WATCH LIVE: WV Gov. Justice sets Tuesday COVID-19 briefing for 1:00 p.m.
Live
New River Gorge National Park named one of TIME Magazine’s World’s Greatest Places
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Council discusses a Westover Police employment status
Top Stories
Fairmont State University’s criminal justice program recognized nationally
Video
WVU Medicine relaxes visitor policy
Video
Clarksburg City Officials react to Rose Bud Plaza selling
Video
American Rescue Plan money awarded to 21 WV hospitals
Video
Weather
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Weather
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 Severe Weather Special
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Weather Alerts
Sports
All Pets Puppy Picks
College Signings
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Highlights
High School Football Previews
High School Scores
High School Sports
Honda Athlete of the Week
Indy 500
JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Olympics
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
WV Black Bears
Youth Sports
Community
WBOY and Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring
2021 Graduation Recognition
12 Things You Need To Know
Calendar
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Clear the Shelters
Destination-WV
Half Off Hump Day
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Obituaries
Veterans Voices
Weekend Outlook
West Virginia’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Zip Trip
Top Stories
Healthcare Hero: Dr. James Berry
Video
Only on WBOY.com
Appalachian Grown
Lists and Rankings
Contests
Auto Racing Contest 2021
Mountaineer Biggest Fan Contest
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Download Our Apps
FCC Public File
Meet the Team
WBOY Alumni
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
Weak cold front Wednesday, few rain chances (but low)
Weather Video
Posted:
Jul 20, 2021 / 12:23 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 20, 2021 / 12:23 PM EDT
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
Why wildfire smoke has caused the sun to appear red at sunset
Video
WATCH LIVE: WV Gov. Justice sets Tuesday COVID-19 briefing for 1:00 p.m.
Live
Man arrested in Harrison County after allegedly admitting to deputies he drove across state lines with meth
Woman charged after allegedly pointing firearm at victim for ‘destroying her TV’ in Wallace
West Virginia to issue $375 per child P-EBT summer food benefit
WV DHHR confirms 82 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths on Tuesday
Clarksburg City Officials react to Rose Bud Plaza selling
Video
WVU Medicine relaxes visitor policy
Video
Council discusses a Westover Police employment status
French rush to get vaccinated after president’s warning