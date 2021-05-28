Wet Friday – Cooler w/more rain for the weekend

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown Mall announced Friday that Burkes Outlet and Home Centric will open in the fourth quarter of 2021. Burkes Outlet and Home Centric, sister brands owned by Beall’s, Inc., will share more than 30,000 square feet of space within the former Belk department store location. This new Burkes Outlet and Home Centric combo store will be accessible from both exterior parking and the center’s enclosed common area.

Burkes Outlet is described as offering "the latest styles in apparel, shoes, handbags, accessories, and beauty products, all at 70 percent off other stores’ prices." Meanwhile, Home Centric "provides everything needed to make a house a home, from brand-name home fashions to artisan creations to one-of-a-kind treasures from around the world."