Top Stories
Morgantown Girl Scout earns highest scouting honor
Mairon Co. man in custody after officers say they found drugs, firearm on his person after a traffic stop for reckless driving
Fairmont man in custody after allegedly driving under the influence with a 3-year-old child in his vehicle
Harrison County man in custody after alleged shooting incident in Lost Creek
Top Stories
Morgantown Girl Scout earns highest scouting honor
Top Stories
Mairon Co. man in custody after officers say they found drugs, firearm on his person after a traffic stop for reckless driving
Fairmont man in custody after allegedly driving under the influence with a 3-year-old child in his vehicle
Harrison County man in custody after alleged shooting incident in Lost Creek
TANF recipients to receive cash payment as part of coronavirus response
Top Stories
StormTracker Science: Candy-Soda Explosion
Video
Frost Advisory kicks off growing season
WATCH LIVE: WV Gov. Jim Justice’s Monday COVID-19 update scheduled for 1:00 p.m.
Wind alerts in effect through Monday evening
Posted:
Apr 13, 2020 / 12:21 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 13, 2020 / 12:21 PM EDT
WV Gov. Jim Justice extends “hotspot” list and details PPE situation during Monday COVID-19 update
Lewis Co. man facing drug charge in Upshur Co. after police say they find heroin laced with fentanyl in his possession
West Virginia DHHR releases Monday report on coronavirus cases
Harrison County man in custody after alleged shooting incident in Lost Creek
IRS to launch online tool for people to track their stimulus checks
Thousands of customers without power in North Central West Virginia
Fairmont man in custody after allegedly driving under the influence with a 3-year-old child in his vehicle
Positive case of COVID-19 confirmed at WVU residence hall
StormTracker 12 Weather Forecast
Mairon Co. man in custody after officers say they found drugs, firearm on his person after a traffic stop for reckless driving