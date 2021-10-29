Windy and wet Friday – October 29, 2021

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. - With the rain coming in, damaging wind gusts will push into north-central West Virginia along with it. The higher elevations will see the brunt of this wind.

A Wind Advisory has been for the ridges of Monongalia, western Grant, Preston, Garrett, Tucker, Randolph, Pendleton, Pocahontas, and Webster counties Friday through the afternoon and evening due to wind gusts up to 50-55 MPH.