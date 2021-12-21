Windy weather on the way Wednesday – December 21, 2021

MARION COUNTY, W.Va. - The Marion County Sheriff's Department took 20 unsuspecting motorists off the streets on Tuesday, but not to issue them citations.

Sheriff's deputies teamed up with Loan Depot employees Tuesday morning to pull over drivers and then surprise them with $50 Walmart gift cards. Two teams split up into two deputy cruisers delivering their holiday cheer to areas throughout the county including Rivesville, Fairmont and Farmington.