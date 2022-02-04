Wintry mess before a dry weekend. January 4, 2022.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - As West Virginia prepares for impending winter weather, Katie Everly is among the snowplow drivers statewide who are preparing to work 12-hour shifts to keep the roads clear and safe, according to a release from the West Virginia Department of Transportation. Five years ago, Everly was struggling with drug addiction. Her story is a shining example of West Virginians working together for the good of all West Virginians.

On Thursday, Jan. 27, Gov. Jim Justice publicly lauded her during his annual State of the State address as a success story for his Jobs & Hope West Virginia Program, designed to help state residents with substance abuse problems kick their habits and move back into the workforce.