Wintry mix and snow Friday – November 26, 2021

AURORA, W.Va. - Winter doesn’t officially start until Dec. 21, but crews from the Division of Highways are ready for whenever snow hits, especially in Preston County. They’ve been using the same machine to clear their roads since the ’70s. DOH officials said the Governor of West Virginia at the time had set aside money to re-gold leaf the capitol but instead spent that money to buy the “Idaho Northern.”

“We get so much snow up here that normal plows can't remove the snow,” Aaron Stevens, Deputy District Engineer WVDOH said. “We need something massive like this to blow the snow out of the road. We don’t have anywhere to push the snow when we get that amount of snow.”