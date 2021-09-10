West Virginia getting frosty as Fall nears

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – September is in full swing across north-central West Virginia and that means the temperature department will be dropping as Autumn nears.

Temperatures have already neared freezing in a few spots throughout the higher elevations of north-central West Virginia.

On the morning of Friday, September 3rd, Canaan Valley National Wildlife Refuge in Tucker County reached a morning low temperature of 31.46 degrees.

Frost in Davis, W.Va. on the morning of September 3, 2021. Picture: Pam Pregley

On the same morning, the town of Davis reached a low temperature of 38 degrees. Both areas are located in Tucker County.

Frost was also found on the streets of Davis as the day began.

On average, we are right around where we should be for seeing the first frost of the year along the Allegheny Front within the Monongahela National Forest.

The first freeze into the mountains of north-central West Virginia on average is within the first two weeks of September.

Throughout the rest of the lowlands, the first freeze is on average from the middle of September through the middle of October; the further south and west the location, the later the date of the first freeze.

The first freeze usually puts an end to the growing season and gives gardeners, farmers, and agriculturists a heads-up for when to finish the harvest and wrap things up heading into the winter season.