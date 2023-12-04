CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia’s higher elevations could see the first substantial snow of the season on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service in Charleston, accumulation of between 3-6″ is expected in areas that are above 3,500 feet of elevation. Snow is expected to fall between 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5 and 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

Expected Snowfall Dec. 5-6 (NSW image) Expected Snowfall Dec. 5-6 (NSW image)

Although the NWS forecasts that the lowlands will primarily see rain with a possibility of a change to wintry mix on Wednesday and little to no accumulation, there is a 10% chance that the area around Interstate 79 could see between 1-2,” and the rest of the state could see a dusting.

High end amount of snowfall (10%) chance) on Dec. 5-6 (NWS image)

Based on predictions from Dec. 4, Morgantown is expected to get a dusting, Elkins is expected to get 1.8″ and Snowshoe is expected to get 5.6.” In places south of Marion County and west of Buckhannon, “accumulations look to be minimal if any,” according to a Facebook post by the NWS.

For the most up-to-date information from the National Weather Service, visit the winter weather predictions page. For Monongalia, Marion, Preston and Tucker counties, click here, and for all other north central West Virginia counties, click here.