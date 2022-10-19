CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Forecasts reported possible snow overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday, but only a select few places in the state actually saw snow.

In north central West Virginia, parts of Webster County and southern Randolph County were the only places that saw any accumulation, but it was still less than a half inch. Parts of Preston County and the edges of surrounding counties, including Tucker County, saw a dusting.

Snow Oct. 19, 2022 (WBOY image)

Snow in Kingwood on Oct. 19 (Courtesy: Eric Burnham)

Snow on US-219 in Tucker County on Oct. 19 (Courtesy: 511)

Snowshoe in Pocahontas County was one of the few places in the state that actually saw notable accumulation. Snowshoe received about an inch of snow according to the National Weather Service. Snowshoe Mountain resort shared photos of the resort, which had enough snowfall to break out the shovels.

Snow on Oct. 19, 2022 (Courtesy: Snowshoe Mountain)

Snow on Oct. 19, 2022 (Courtesy: Snowshoe Mountain)

Snow on Oct. 19, 2022 (Courtesy: Snowshoe Mountain)

Snow on Oct. 19, 2022 (Courtesy: Snowshoe Mountain)

Snow on Oct. 19, 2022 (Courtesy: Snowshoe Mountain)

Snow on Oct. 19, 2022 (Courtesy: Snowshoe Mountain)

Despite the natural snow, the Snowshoe Mountain Resort does not open for winter activities until Nov. 23 for the 2022-23 season.

During the rest of the day on Wednesday, West Virginia will likely see clouds and rain in the lowlands and fading snow showers in higher elevations. By the end of the week, temperatures will likely warm up.