CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Wondering when the rain is going to turn to snow in the West Virginia lowlands? Here’s what the National Weather Service predicts.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect in several of West Virginia’s mountain counties, which could see up to six inches of snow in some areas with snowfall starting around 4 p.m.

For the rest of the state, there will be mostly rain on Tuesday, but with temperatures dipping down below freezing overnight, a wintry mix could cause bad road conditions across central West Virginia.

A Hazardous Weather Outlook has been issued across most of West Virginia due to possible bad road conditions from the wintry mix.

The West Virginia Emergency Management Division warns that rain will turn to a wintry mix in Clarksburg around midnight, and then snow could fall between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Wednesday. However, counties west of Nicholas, Webster and Upshur counties aren’t expected to get more than an inch, according to the National Weather Service.

In places like Elkins, temperatures are expected to drop sooner with a wintry mix starting around 6 p.m. and snow beginning to fall around 2 a.m. Places like Elkins, and even as far east as Buckhannon and Philippi, could see between 2-3 inches of accumulation, according to the NWS.