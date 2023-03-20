West Virginia Spring Weather Awareness Week – National Weather Service (NWS) Charleston Image.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — This week is Spring Severe Weather awareness week in the state of West Virginia. From Monday, March 20 until Friday, March 24 the National Weather Service (NWS) will be posting details on how to be prepared for the upcoming spring weather season on its social media pages. You can also follow along using the hashtag #ReadyWVwx. We will also feature a few safety tips on how to prepare for severe weather here on WBOY.com.

Tornado drill this Wednesday at 11 a.m. – Image courtesy of NWS

On Wednesday at 11 a.m. there will be a statewide tornado drill which will be a perfect opportunity to practice your plan in the event that a tornado does touch down. What will happen is that the Early Alert System (EAS) will be set off on weather radios, and participating radio and television stations. Mobile phone alerts will not be part of this drill.

There are also opportunities to become a trained Skywarn National Weather Service spotter this week. Training includes how to make official storm reports and submit them to the NWS. There will be two classes offered this by our local NWS offices this week: In-person on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Brooke County High School held by the Pittsburgh NWS office and virtually by the Charleston NWS on Thursday at 7 p.m.

