CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia’s first wave of true fall weather will also bring some winter weather with it, predictors show.

The higher elevations of West Virginia, including Randolph, Webster, Pocahontas and Tucker counties, could see up to a half inch of snow on Sunday morning. Models show that the mountains in Webster County could get up to 0.6 inches of snow, and parts of Randolph County could get up to 0.3 inches.

Snow prediction for Sunday, Oct. 8 at 8 a.m. (WBOY image)

Elkins, which is in the middle of its annual Mountain State Forest Festival, could also get a slight dusting.

Other than West Virginia’s mountains and part of Garrett County, Maryland, nowhere else in the eastern U.S. is expected to get any snow.

Precipitation predictor for Sunday, Oct. 8 at 8 p.m.

However, flakes are not expected to last long—only between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Oct. 8. And since the ground is still warm from the unseasonably warm temperatures earlier in the week, StormTracker 12 meteorologists think that there will be almost no accumulation other than maybe on tree branches, leaves and roofs.

Even areas of West Virginia that aren’t forecasted to get snow could experience temperatures near or below freezing Sunday morning. Predictions say that Clarksburg, Huntington, Bluefield and Beckley will all dip below 32 degrees around 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

Temperature predictions for Sunday, oct. 8 at 8 a.m. (WBOY image)

However, freezing temperatures will not last throughout the day, and most of the state will see high temperatures on Sunday in the 50s.

