CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle is under a Red Flag Warning Wednesday until 8 p.m., the West Virginia Emergency Management Division announced.

All outdoor burning is discouraged during the Red Flag Warning because of the risk that fires could spread rapidly and out of control.

The Red Flag Warning covers Pendleton, Grant, Hardy, Mineral, Hampshire, Morgan, Berkeley and Jefferson counties.

Red Flag Warnings are issued by the National Weather Service in conjunction with land management agencies to alert people of potential or ongoing critical fire weather patterns.

Additionally, there is a Special Weather Statement in effect for Monongalia, Preston, Tucker and Marion counties, as well as the entire Northern Panhandle.

West Virginia’s weather is dry and windy, creating an elevated risk of wildfires. The National Weather Service is urging residents to use caution when handling any potential ignition sources, such as machinery, cigarettes or matches.

West Virginia state law prohibits burning during daytime hours between March 1 and May 31. Click here to read the state’s spring burning season laws in detail.