CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The UV index in the Clarksburg area is expected to reach as high as 10 on Wednesday, July 5 and Thursday, July 6. While many are familiar with the risks that strong UV rays can pose to people, you may be less familiar with the risks that they can pose to dogs.

In those conditions, humans can get sunburned in as little as 20 minutes.

Just like humans, dogs can get sunburned. The American Kennel Club (AKC) warns that sunburns can also cause serious complications for dogs, like skin cancer, or exacerbate certain autoimmune or skin conditions.

The AKC said certain breeds of dogs are more at risk of sunburn than others, with hairless breeds being at the highest risk. Dogs with thin or light-coats and those with light-pigmented noses and eyelids are also more at risk for sunburn. Dogs who are normally thick-coated but who are shedding or have a health condition causing their coat to think can also be at greater risk of sunburn, the AKC said.

Behaviors like lying on concrete or other light-colored surfaces can also increase dogs’ risks of getting sunburned.

If your dog does get a sunburn, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA®) says they usually heal on their own, but if your dog has a red, painful sunburn, you should take your dog to the veterinarian.

Sunscreen for dogs does exist, but the AKC cautions that owners must use sunscreen that is specifically intended for dogs, not human sunscreen, because ingredients like zinc oxide or para-aminobenzoic acid (PABA) are toxic to dogs if ingested. Follow the application directions on the bottle. If your dog has the habit of licking off sunscreen, protective clothing like sun shirts, sun hats and goggles will protect your dog from the sun.

Just like with humans, it’s best to avoid being out for long periods when the sun is at its peak—between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., according to the Environmental Protection Agency.