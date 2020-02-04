Wet days ahead of us in the Mountain State

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – After a warm and nice start to the work week, with record high temperatures in Clarksburg and Elkins, rain has settled in quite nicely into north-central West Virginia.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, up to three-quarters of an inch of rain has fallen across the region, according to radar estimates.

The bulk of the precipitation has been west of I-79, with more to come.

That’s because of a large low pressure system bringing plenty of moisture into the Ohio Valley from the south and west.

This will continue to trickle in as our Tuesday evening and continue to bring more rain throughout the region overnight.

A little bit of sleet may mix in with plenty of rain as temperatures flirt with freezing into the higher elevations.

Moisture will briefly move out as we head toward our morning commute.

This will stay through lunchtime as skies will be mainly gray for the middle part of our Hump Day.

Showers will redevelop into the afternoon and will be light with some sleet and ice mixing into the ridges and higher elevations.

Conditions will remain cloudy and showery through the dinner hour Wednesday. An area of heavy rain is expected to move in overnight into Thursday. This may include some embedded thunderstorms with gusty winds up to 40 MPH.

This will also bring some sleet and ice into the high peaks of Garrett, Grant, Preston, Tucker, Pendleton and Pocahontas counties.

Downpours will move out before sunrise Thursday as showers will remain light with cloudy conditions for our morning commute into midday.

Another round of heavy rain and possible thunderstorms are in the cards late Thursday afternoon.

Damaging wind gusts and minor flooding are possible throughout the region for the evening commute. Make sure to have plenty of following distance, drive slowly, and have your headlights and wipers on while going home from work and school Thursday afternoon and evening.

By the time everything is said and done, we could see a lot of rain through the end of the work week.

Areas throughout north-central West Virginia could see more than two inches of rain. Minor flooding is possible in low-lying areas, as well as near creeks, streams, and rivers as soils will be saturated throughout the Mountain State.

If you have any reports of flooding and rainfall as well as pictures and video, please send them to – weather@wboy.com or news@wboy.com.