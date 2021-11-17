Wet to wintry Thursday in store

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A mix of precipitation is moving into the Mountain State as we go into the second half of the week.

North-central West Virginia is between a warm front and a cold front to the west; this area known as the warm sector. The warm sector is the region where we see the warmest and most humid conditions ahead of precipitation. That’s what we’re seeing Thursday starting in the morning commute.

Showers will be light Thursday morning before more moisture comes in for the lunch hour.

Showers and downpours will become steadier and heavier from lunchtime into the afternoon before the cold air comes just in time for the commute home around sunset Thursday.

As temperatures drop, skies begin to clear west of I-79 and rain changes to snow and ice in the higher elevations from Garrett County down the Scenic Highway.

Temperatures will stay at or below freezing in the mountains east of I-79 so expect slick road conditions Thursday night into the Friday morning commute. This will especially be the case along Route 219, I-68, and Corridor H.

By the time everything is said and done, a mix of precipitation will come down throughout the region.

West of I-79, we will see plain rain with totals estimated to peak at a quarter-inch of rain. Along and just east of I-79 will see more rain with totals rounding up to three-quarters of an inch of rain with locally higher amounts possible.

Snow is possible into the foothills and mountains Thursday afternoon and evening after that rain with up to an inch or two of wet, sloppy snow in the cards. Locally higher amounts are possible above 3,000 feet and in the mountain valleys. The snow will likely not stick to the roadways at first, but onto the grass.

The potentially slushy road conditions will be messy as the leftovers on the highways and roadways will likely freeze late Thursday night into Friday morning.

Pavement temperatures are expected to be at or below freezing late Thursday into Friday and will stay there through much of our Friday morning into the afternoon for the higher elevations.

Make sure to take it slow on the roads Thursday into Friday. Leave plenty of following distance between vehicles, and use your headlights if you have to put on your windshield wipers.

