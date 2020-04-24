Wet weather continues into weekend

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – It has been a cool, rainy week across North-Central West Virginia, with conditions looking to persist into the weekend. Anywhere from 0.5 to just 1.5 inches of rain has fallen for throughout the region since Thursday, with Belington leading the way with 1.65 inches. Here is a list of the top rainfall amounts since Thursday:

1.65″ in Belington

1.25″ in Parsons

1.08″ in Tunnelton

1.07″ in Harman

1.04″ in Marlinton

1.00″ in Glenville

0.98″ in Adrian

0.81″ in Bridgeport

0.79″ in Cowen

0.64″ in Thomas

0.57″ in Morgantown

0.50″ in Mannington

Rainfall Totals since Thursday according to the National Weather Service

With a brief break in the precipitation overnight tonight throughout the morning on Saturday, rain chances will pick back up heading throughout your Saturday afternoon and evening.

A low pressure system will be moving into the region on Saturday. Southerly winds ahead of the system will initially bump our temperatures back up around average for this time of the year after eleven straight days with temperatures below average.

Rain showers and a few storms will be moving in throughout the second part of the day on Saturday. Though we aren’t expecting much, if any, severe weather we are still expecting a few thunderstorms and heavy rain.

With the ground in many areas already saturated, it will not take much more rain to pose a minor flood risk. This is possible in low-lying areas, as well as near creeks, streams, and rivers. Rain is expected to last through much of the overnight Saturday into your Sunday.

Temperatures will be cooling back down into the 50s to around 60 on Sunday, so the relief in cooler temperatures will not last long.

Stick with the StormTracker 12 Weather Team throughout the weekend for updates.