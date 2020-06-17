Wet Wednesday on tap across the region

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – After that has been a nice start to the week, Mother Nature is about to rain on our parade as we head toward Father’s Day weekend.

The first half of June has been wet for most of us in north-central West Virginia.

Clarksburg and Elkins have seen above-average rainfall so far this month, whereas it has been a different story in the University City. Clarksburg has seen 2.88 inches whereas the average rainfall for this month is 2.31 inches. Elkins has seen 2.82 inches of rain so far this month compared to the average of 2.11 inches of rainfall.

Morgantown has seen just over a quarter-inch of rain so far this year compared to 2.05 inches of rain on average.

More of the wet stuff is on the way into the region as we start our Hump Day.

An area of low pressure centered in the Carolinas is inching toward the Mountain State bringing showers, but most importantly, moisture.

That will bring showers into the region overnight.

This will continue into the morning commute with the bulk of the rain into the higher elevations and foothills.

By the lunch hour and the afternoon, showers will be hit and miss across the Wild and Wonderful.

We will also see a chance for a few downpours and thunderstorms south of Route 33 and into the mountains Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Come Thursday afternoon into the early evening, non-severe showers and storms are possible throughout the region with downpours and flooding in the cards. Lightning and gusty winds up to 35 MPH are also expected.

Due to these showers and storms, up to a half-inch of rain is possible for most areas. Spots along and south of Route 50 and into the higher elevations could see up to an inch of rain through early Friday morning.

This could bring flooding to low-lying areas and to locations near creeks, streams, and rivers. If you see any high or standing water – Make sure to turn around, DON’T DROWN!

Stay tuned to the StormTracker 12 weather team for the latest updates!