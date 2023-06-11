CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Hail can often fall with little to no warning, which means preparation beforehand can be key to keeping yourself and your property safe. But when is hail the most likely to form?

Khalil McIver, Morning Meteorologist

According to 12 News Meteorologist Khalil McIver, hail forms in cumulonimbus clouds (the big fluffy ones) or “thunder clouds,” and occurs when cold air collides with warm air. The hot air rises, creating an updraft that lifts raindrops into high altitudes that cause them to freeze into ice pellets. The ice pellets will continue to rise and fall with the winds, colliding with other raindrops that also freeze, causing the hailstone to grow.

The hail will continue to grow in size until the storm’s updraft isn’t strong enough to keep them in the air, and that’s when they begin to fall.

McIver said that weather most likely to create hail is common in the midwest, particularly during spring and fall when cold air from the north mixes with warm wet air from the south.

Ways to minimize damage to your house and car:

If hail is expected in the forecast or you want to future-proof your house against a possible hail storm, here are some tips from Kelly Blue Book and disastersafety.org on how to minimize damage to your house and car during a hail storm.