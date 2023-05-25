CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Memorial Day weekend to many is the unofficial start to summer. Besides honoring those who have fallen for our country, many take this weekend to travel across the US and enjoy the warmer weather. Though what does the weather look like for the next four days?

Locally we should expect dry conditions through Saturday. Highs will be somewhat seasonable as they reach the mid to upper 70s on both Friday and Saturday. Sunny skies will be seen across north central West Virginia and with that, the UV index will remain high. With values between 8 and 9, it will be essential to apply and reapply your sunscreen with sunburn times of 20 minutes or less.

The second half of the weekend is where rain showers could be a factor. A system off the coast of the Carolinas is expected to develop and then make its way north toward West Virginia. Those who have plans there may wish to bring an umbrella or poncho with the rain that’s projected to fall there. Here in the Mountain State we may see its influence first with more cloud cover and a few showers Saturday night. Sunday will have more cloud cover and the chance of some rain showers, but that threat stays primarily towards the south.

On Memorial Day, skies will be partly cloudy and temperatures will be back in the lower 80s. Humidity at this point in time will increase and start to feel a bit muggy. The afternoon hours may have a pop-up shower or storm but it shouldn’t be a washout. Beyond the Holiday weekend high pressure takes over and clears out the skies and the heat will ratchet up into the mid to upper 80s.

