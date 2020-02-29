What is Leap Day?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – February is the shortest month of the year, but every four years, the second month is extended by one day. This extra day is occurring Saturday on February 29, 2020.

Why does this occur? The answer may seem simple, but it’s actually complicated with a mathematical and historical twist.

Let’s talk math:

Most think that a normal calendar year is 365 days from January to December. However, that is incorrect. A calendar year is actually longer than that.

It takes 365.2421 (or it could be rounded to 365.25) days for the Earth to make a revolution around the Sun.

If that would be the case, the calendar would be off 24 days every 100 years, which would push Spring back into April.

Let’s talk history:

Human society started making up the quarter day in the age of Caesar, Julius Caesar. In 45 B.C., he decided to make up a day every four years on the Julian calendar.

This was because of Caesar’s interest in founding his calendar off of the idea of the Egyptian solar calendar.