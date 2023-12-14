CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you thought Snowbird, the puppet that announces school closings in north central West Virginia, was a penguin, you’re mistaken.

The term “snowbird” has several meanings, but our puppet pal Snowbird is named for the term referring to types of birds that are normally only seen in the winter. Although he looks like a penguin, he revealed during a Snowbird trivia video (available in the player above) that he is actually a dark-eyed junco.

Dark-eyed junco also known as the “snowbirds” of the middle latitudes (Courtesy: U.S. Forest Service)

A dark-eyed junco is a type of sparrow that is found in the coniferous forests in mountainous areas of North America. Throughout most of the year, they are mostly found in Canada, the western parts of the United States, and the highest point of the Appalachian Mountains. But every winter, juncos or snowbirds, migrate south during the winter. During the season, they can be found across most of the United States.

Dark-eyed juncos are considered one of the most common birds in North America. The oldest known dark-eyed junco ever recorded lived right here in West Virginia during the 1990s and early 2000s; it was tagged and released at 4 months old in 1991 and then recaptured during banding operations in 2001, according to the Cornell Lab’s All About Birds.

Don Graye hangs out with Snowbird at an event in 2022

The face of north central West Virginia school closings, Snowbird, is loosely based on the type of sparrow, which can vary widely in color but can be identified by the bright white feathers on the underside of their tales.