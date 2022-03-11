CLARKSBURG W. VA. – After a brief excursion with summer-like warmth last Saturday, we will be going back to winter tomorrow.

Another winter storm is upon us, bringing freezing temperatures and heavy snowfall. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for most of north central West Virginia from late Friday night through Saturday evening. High elevations have warnings through the early morning hours of Sunday.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for north-central West Virginia -WBOY image

When will it start snowing?

As a cold front approaches from the west this evening, clouds will begin to increase. Initially, any precipitation will start as rain. After midnight, there will be a transitional period where it will then turn to snow. When temperatures on the ground begin to reach the freezing point, accumulation will start. Soon after, the heaviest snow will occur across most of our area. This is due to a strengthening low pressure system from the south.

Road conditions during the early morning will make any commute very difficult and dangerous. As the morning progresses, wind will begin to pick up out of the northwest at 10 to 20 miles per hour.

How much snow are we expecting?/When will it stop?

Projected Snowfall (WBOY image)

Throughout the area, we can expect at least 4 inches of snow. Higher elevations can expect greater amounts due to mountain snow persisting after it fades in the lowlands mid-morning Saturday. Mountain. Snow should end right around the time Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday. However, snowfall totals could differ depending on a few factors.

How fast rain transitions to snow How fast ground temperatures fall How heavy the snow falls initially

There will be some melting at first tonight before any accumulation.

Will it warm up again?

Yes, but first we have to go through some brutal temperatures Saturday night into Sunday. Skies will clear tomorrow night, allowing temperatures to bottom out in the lower teens for the low lands and to drop even single digits for the mountains! After that, we’ll be going back to average to even above-average temperatures by the middle of next week.

If you’re wondering, spring will be here in just 9 more days.

