CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — After unhealthy air quality spread across West Virginia Wednesday morning, the haze is still lingering more than 24 hours later.

Smoke from wildfires in Canada is bringing fine particulate matter (PM2.5) pollution to the air in West Virginia.

Air Quality in West Virginia as of 11:30 a.m. on June 29, 2023 (WBOY)

Models first predicted that the haze and poor air quality would be leaving West Virginia by Thursday afternoon, but now, it looks like it might hang around until Friday. The AirNow forecast for Friday predicts that the air quality will move from unhealthy to “moderate.”

There have been some slight improvements in air quality. Wednesday morning, much of north central West Virginia, including Clarksburg, Fairmont and Morgantown were under the “very unhealthy” Air Quality Index (AQI) level, but as of Thursday morning, the north central West Virginia region is all in the “unhealthy” level. This means that people may still notice effects and people who are considered sensitive, including older and younger people and those with health conditions like COPD and asthma, could see more serious effects.

All of north central West Virginia is also under an air quality alert from the National Weather Service that was issued Thursday morning at 10:27 a.m.

Smoke coverage as of 11:24 a.m. on June 29, 2023 (WBOY)

People should avoid being outside for long periods of time to mitigate the effects of the air quality.