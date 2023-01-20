Snow covered roads near Davis in Tucker County at 10:45 a.m. on Jan. 20 (WBOY image)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Snow is falling across parts of north central West Virginia, but will it affect roads?

Parts of Pocahontas, Randolph, and Pendleton counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory until as late as 1 a.m. on Saturday. “Plan on slippery road conditions,” the advisory says. “The gusty winds could result in blowing snow. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.” Several counties are under a Wind Advisory until 7 p.m.

And although most of the area, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg areas, saw flakes Friday morning, it likely won’t cause widespread accumulation.

Snow accumulation on roads in north central West Virginia as of 10 a.m. on Jan. 20

Counties in the mountains and higher elevations could see several inches of snow, like Tucker County which is already seeing snow-covered roads, but StormTracker 12 meteorologists are not expecting more than a dusting in most of north central West Virginia.

