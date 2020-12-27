White Christmas: Snowfall blankets north-central West Virginia for the holidays

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – North-central West Virginians woke up to their first “White Christmas” in a decade as upwards of 10 inches of snow fell in parts of the region.

Many went to bed Christmas Eve to rain showers and temperatures in the mid-40s, but woke up to a blanket of fresh snow.

A strong cold front pushed through to the region late Thursday night, dropping temperatures below freezing and quickly turning rain to snow. As Christmas Eve turned to Christmas day, bands of heavy snowfall moved through. Most of the lowlands received anywhere from 3 to 6 inches of snow, with heavier amounts falling in portions of Randolph, Upshur, and Webster counties.

The West Virginia Department of Highways reported 10 inches of snow near Mill Creek in Randolph County, which was our highest snowfall report. Rock Cave was not far behind with a measurement of 9.5 inches of snow.

As Christmas day moved along, scattered bands of snow continue to move through the region. One band, in particular, seemed to sit over portions of central Upshur County. WBOY Meteorologist Dillon Gaudet measured 5.8 inches of snow in Tallmansville (Upshur County) at 3:30 PM and by 8 PM there were 8 inches of snow on the ground.

WBOY Snowfall Forecast vs NWS Interpolated 72 Hour Snowfall Map

For many areas, this was the first “White Christmas” since 2010. After a few calm wintry seasons in a row, Decemeber 2020 has delivered several rounds of snow, especially into the higher elevations.

Stick with the StormTracker 12 Weather Team for updates all winterlong.