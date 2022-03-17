(WOWK) — It’s a tradition on St. Patrick’s Day to wear green and if you don’t, the person who calls you out on it is allowed to pinch you.

One group of people you never see wearing green on St. Patrick’s Day would be your local TV meteorologists. There’s a reason for that and it has nothing to do with not wanting to be Irish for the day.

The main reason has to do with a fairly familiar technology known as chroma-key. The famous “green wall” is where meteorologists stand and point at their maps.

The studio cameras send their signal to a processor which removes that specific color of green (and similar shades) and replaces the background with whatever source the studio director has chosen in the control room.

WOWK green weather wall in the studio

WOWK TV Studio control room where the newscasts are directed

Demonstrating this idea is our own anchor Merrily McAuliffe, who herself is quite Irish. As you can see, when she wears green, we can see her with a normal camera.

But, if we then “key her out” and she stands in front of the wall, she’s basically a floating head and hands.

If you’re wondering, and even if you’re not, there actually is a specific green paint for chroma key walls.

Chroma key green paint

So when you see your local TV meteorologist wearing any color but green on St. Patrick’s Day, they aren’t being anti-social, it’s just a part of the requirements of the job.

Have a great St. Patrick’s Day. The weather looks pretty good!

