CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Washing your car seems like more of a summertime chore, but keeping your car during the winter is just as important.

We all know that before a snowfall, roads are normally treated with salt rock, brine and sometimes chemicals to prevent roads from freezing over. This is great if you want to get to your destination safely but can be not so great for the health of your car.

The salt and brine used to keep roads from freezing can also cause your car to corrode or rust, particularly the undercarriage which is exposed to all the salt that was used on the roads. The underbody of your car also lacks the protective coats that are on the body of the car, making it especially susceptible to rust.

Because of this, Firestone and AAA both recommend washing your car after a snowfall either by hand or by going to a car wash. If you go to a commercial car wash, make sure you select a wash option that will clean the underside of your car. If you wash your car yourself, there are a few tips to follow from J.D. Power and Firestone:

If you can, wash your car in a garage or enclosed space.

Heat up your car before you start cleaning. Use warm water, not hot, when you start. If your windows are cold, hot water could cause the glass to crack.

Wash your entire car, including underneath, one section at a time. And don’t forget to clean your wheels.

When you’re done, roll down your windows a few inches to prevent them from freezing closed. Open your doors and clean the rubber seals around each door with a dry tower to keep them from freezing as well.

If you want to learn more you can find complete guides on winter car cleaning at the websites below: