Widespread flash flooding possible Wednesday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The remnants of Tropical Storm Ida may produce areas of widespread flash flooding for some of north-central West Virginia.

Portions of Garrett, Preston, Marion, Monongalia, and Taylor counties have a greater than 50-percent risk for flash flooding.

Model data output overnight Tuesday into Wednesday

Rounds of heavy rain are expected to begin overnight into Wednesday morning and last through the lunch hour.



Model data outputs Wednesday morning and midday

As we head into the afternoon and evening, bands of rain will be pushing out of the Mountain State and allow floodwaters to recede into Thursday.

When everything is said and done, some areas of north-central West Virginia could see greater than six inches of rain.

Less rain, a forecast of two-to-four inches or more of precipitation, is expected to the south of Route 33 and Corridor H.

Areas of street flooding are possible through Wednesday in urban areas and areas with poor drainage. If on the roads, please remember to “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”

Just six inches of high water can sweep a person off their feet and one foot of high water can wash a car off the road.

Make sure to have a waterproof emergency kit at the ready, as well. Have plenty of drinking water, non-perishable food, and medicine and any other essentials inside.

When preparing your home or building for the impending flooding, make sure that your gutters are clean and to clear debris which could jam the water’s flow and cause even more damage.

Also, seek higher ground if you need to get away from the rapidly rising river levels. Please keep weather aware throughout the next few days with this potentially severe weather moving through north-central West Virginia.

You can email reports, videos, and pictures of the flooding where you are to our e-mail, weather@wboy.com, as well as to our Facebook and Twitter pages.

Make sure to stick with the StormTracker 12 weather team for the latest weather updates on Facebook, Twitter, the StormTracker 12 app on Android and Apple devices, Amazon Alexa, and on wboy.com!