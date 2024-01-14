CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Winter Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories and Wind Chill Advisories all go into effect in West Virginia early Monday morning.

Widespread snow is expected to fall, and temperatures are forecasted to drop down into the single digits. Most of West Virginia already got a few inches of snow over the weekend, but according to the National Weather Service (NWS), more is on the way.

The NWS in Charleston, West Virginia predicts between 4-8 inches of snow in the southern half of the state. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect as far north as Barbour County and going from Pendleton County all the way to Cabell County. Those advisories go into effect at 1 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 15.

From Kanawha and Putnam counties down to McDowell County will be under a Winter Storm Warning, with areas expected to get up to 8 inches of snow.

Predicted snowfall totals from Monday morning to Tuesday (Courtesy: NWS) Predicted snowfall totals from Monday morning to Tuesday (Courtesy: NWS)

The northern part of north central West Virginia can expect to get a few inches of snow between 1 a.m. on Monday and 7 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the NWS offices in Charleston and Pittsburgh.

Although the temperatures across the state are expected to be well below freezing, parts of Tucker, Randolph and Pocahontas counties are under a Wind Chill Advisory from 1 a.m. Monday until 1 p.m. Tuesday; wind chill could get as low as -10 degrees, according to the NWS.

Even with those predictions, the National Weather Service called this snow event an “evolving and tricky forecast,” so make sure to stick with the StormTracker 12 weather team for the latest details.