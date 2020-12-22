Will a wet Christmas Eve lead to a White Christmas?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Before the chance of a White Christmas comes to fruition across the Mountain State, rain and wind will be pushing into north-central West Virginia Christmas Eve.

High pressure will give us a pretty nice and warm day Wednesday. However, moisture from the northwest will give us rain, and then potential wintry precipitation.

Showers will start in north-central West Virginia Thursday morning.

The rain will pickup with downpours after lunch on Christmas Eve.

Heavy rain could cause flooding in low-lying areas near creeks, streams, and rivers thanks to high rain rates and already saturated soils. An inch or more of rain is possible.

Colder air will move in as the day goes on.

That will cause a potential Arctic blast to bring snow and below-freezing temperatures to the region late Thursday night into Christmas morning, just in time for Santa Claus to come and bring presents to the good boys and girls.

Snowfall accumulations are still up in the air for Friday, but the odds of a White Christmas are looking good.

The majority of north-central West Virginia will likely see an inch or more of snow on the ground Friday, which will constitute a White Christmas.

